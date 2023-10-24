Baseball: Colon among ex-MLB stars drafted to new Dubai-based league

Newsfrom Japan

Bartolo Colon, Robinson Cano and Pablo Sandoval are among former major league stars selected Monday in the inaugural draft of a Dubai-based baseball league, The Associated Press reported.

Baseball United, the first pro baseball league in the Middle East and South Asia, is set to begin play with four teams next fall in the cricket-mad region.

The four are the Dubai Wolves, Karachi Monarchs, Mumbai Cobras and Abu Dhabi Falcons. The league’s investors include Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin, the AP said.

Former pitcher Colon, now 50, won 247 games in his 21-year career through 2018...