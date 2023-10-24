Tokyo stocks inch up on bargain hunting after 3 days of losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak on bargain hunting, with investors picking up tech shares that had been heavily sold.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 62.80 points, or 0.20 percent, from Monday at 31,062.35. The broader Topix index finished 1.92 points, or 0.09 percent, higher at 2,240.73.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, air transportation and iron and steel issues.