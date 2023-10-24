Football: Japanese women’s team let fans decide ticket price on trial

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese women’s football powerhouse INAC Kobe Leonessa has taken the surprising step of letting spectators decide how much to pay for tickets after a match.

Each paid a minimum of 100 yen (67 cents) depending on their “level of satisfaction” under the club’s “Shall We Pay?” campaign after they defeated Chifure AS Elfen Saitama 1-0 at home in a WE League Cup group-stage match on Sept. 10.

For the match, 1,298 spectators turned out, and ticket sales, including from advance tickets with set prices, came to 887,001 yen ($5,900). Ticket and merchandise sales totaled about 1.5 million yen, which wa...