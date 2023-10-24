Japan ministry orders Bigmotor to halt operations at 34 shops

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s transport ministry on Tuesday ordered major used car dealer Bigmotor Co. to halt operations at a quarter of its vehicle maintenance outlets after finding that the firm had charged excessive repair and inspection fees.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism urged the 34 shops located in 24 prefectures to suspend vehicle maintenance operations for a period of between 10 and 90 days.

Twelve of the shops had their licenses to carry out private vehicle inspections revoked, while 11 were instructed to halt car check services for a period ranging from 20 days to 180 days....