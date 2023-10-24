Baseball: WBC member Maki headlines Japan’s Asia pro c’ship roster

Newsfrom Japan

DeNA BayStars second baseman Shugo Maki was the only member of Japan’s 2023 World Baseball Classic-winning team named Tuesday in new manager Hirokazu Ibata’s 26-man roster for next month’s Asia Professional Baseball Championship.

The second edition of the tournament will be held from Nov. 16 to 19 at Tokyo Dome, where Australia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan will play a round robin to determine which teams face off in the final and third-place game on the last day.

Japan won the first edition of the tournament in 2017.

Maki was on the Samurai Japan team when Los Angeles Angels two-way star Sho...