Toyota resumes output at 5 Japan plants after explosion at supplier

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has resumed operations at five plants in Japan as it has now secured enough parts following a disruption caused by an explosion at a supplier's factory. The automaker restarted seven production lines at five factories in Aichi and Mie prefectures, leaving only one line at a factory in Gifu Prefecture still halted. Toyota plans to resume the remaining suspended line on Thursday, ending 10 days of the parts procurement problem. Thirteen production lines at eight plants were halted at one point due to a parts shortage following an explosion on Oct. 16 at a plant...