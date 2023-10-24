IAEA conducts 1st safety review on Fukushima water since discharge

Newsfrom Japan

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday began its first safety review on Japan’s discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea since it began in August.

The IAEA task force involves experts from 11 countries, including China and Russia, which have severely criticized the discharge and imposed bans on Japanese seafood imports.

The Japanese government said the same day that the bans are not based on scientific evidence and are “extremely regrettable,” calling for an immediate lift of the restrictions. The task force includes experts from ...