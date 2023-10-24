Football: Urawa outclassed by S. Korea’s Pohang in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds hit a hurdle in their Asian Champions League title defense Tuesday, losing 2-0 to visiting South Korean side Pohang Steelers in Group J.

The winner of the clash between current and former Asian champions at Saitama Stadium was guaranteed top spot in the group, with the K League outfit staying undefeated and opening up a five-point lead over Reds thanks to goals from Jeong Jae Hee and Goh Young Jun.

Maciej Skorza’s men now have four points from a win, a draw and a loss halfway through the group stage. They enjoyed a significant edge in possession but could not put any of their nine s...