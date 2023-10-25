Next-gen EVs, flying cars on display at rebranded Tokyo auto show

Newsfrom Japan

Next-generation electric vehicles, flying cars and futuristic robots went on display at the rebranded Tokyo auto show on Wednesday, as automakers joined hands with wide-ranging industries to shine a light on the future of transportation.

The Japan Mobility Show, which opened to the media for a two-day run, features advanced transport technologies ranging from delivery machines to drones and robots. The event has evolved from the biennial Tokyo Motor Show and is being held for the first time in four years after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

With a shift to battery-driven vehicles accelerating worl...