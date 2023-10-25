Tokyo stocks higher in morning on bargain hunting after Wall St. rise
Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning on bargain hunting spurred by Wall Street gains overnight amid firm earning reports by U.S. firms.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 404.57 points, or 1.30 percent, from Tuesday to 31,466.92. The broader Topix index was up 28.41 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,269.14.
On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, transportation equipment and wholesale trade issues.