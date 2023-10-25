Football: Kubo man of the match as Sociedad win in Champions League

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo was named man of the match as Real Sociedad saw off Benfica 1-0 away from home on Tuesday to go top of Group D in the Champions League after three games.

Kubo was a constant menace playing on the right wing for the Spanish side, who edged their Portuguese counterparts thanks to Brais Mendez’s close-range effort in the 63rd minute following an assist from the left by Ander Barrenetxea.

Having seen his goal-bound effort denied by the arm of Benfica defender Antonio Silva in the first half with no penalty given, Kubo rattled the bar in the 67th minute after cutting in...