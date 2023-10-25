Football: Kubo man of the match as Sociedad win in Champions League

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo was named man of the match as Real Sociedad saw off Benfica 1-0 away from home on Tuesday to go top of Group D in the Champions League after three games.

Kubo was a constant menace playing on the right wing for the Spanish side, who edged their Portuguese counterparts thanks to Brais Mendez’s close-range effort in the 63rd minute following an assist from the left by Ander Barrenetxea.

Having seen his goal-bound effort denied by the arm of Benfica defender Antonio Silva in the first half with no penalty given, Kubo rattled the bar in the 67th minute after cutting in...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer