Tokyo stocks end higher as gains in Wall St., Asia lift sentiment

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday, as investors snapped up stocks amid improved sentiment following rises on Wall Street and Asian bourses.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 207.57 points, or 0.67 percent, from Tuesday at 31,269.92. The broader Topix index finished 13.67 points, or 0.61 percent, higher at 2,254.40.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, transportation equipment and bank issues.