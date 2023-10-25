Basketball: Watanabe wins on Suns debut as NBA season tips off

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Yuta Watanabe had eight points with four rebounds as the Phoenix Suns overcame a six-point final-quarter deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors 108-104 in their NBA season opener Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who joined Phoenix in the offseason on a two-year contract, came off the bench to go 3-for-5 from the field in 17 minutes at San Francisco’s Chase Center, tying the game 88-88 with a layup with just under 10 minutes to go.

Devin Booker led with 32 points, with Jusuf Nurkic getting 14 rebounds. Stephen Curry sank 27 for the Warriors, who rallied from 61-46 down at halftime to ...