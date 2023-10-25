Baseball: Eagles closer Matsui keen on move to MLB

Newsfrom Japan

Left-handed closer Yuki Matsui has told the Rakuten Eagles he intends to pursue offers in MLB as a free agent this offseason, the Pacific League club's president, Masayuki Morii, said Wednesday. The 27-year-old Matsui, who recorded his 236th career save this season, has said he was interested in playing in the United States, although questions remain about his ability to adjust to the MLB ball, which is slightly larger and slicker than the one used in Japan. Matsui, who turned pro out of high school after being the Eagles' top draft signing in 2014, was a member of this year's World Baseball C...