Football: Marinos thrash Kaya FC-Iloilo in AFC Champions league

Reigning J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos improved to two wins from three matches in Asian Champions League Group G with a 3-0 victory Wednesday over Philippines side Kaya FC-Iloilo. Marinos, currently second in the J-League first division, four points back of leaders Vissel Kobe with four games to play, got a first-half goal from Kota Mizunuma and one in the second-half from Kenyu Sugimoto before Anderson Lopes added a third in injury time at Nissan Stadium. Connecting with a cross from Brazilian teammate Elber, the 38-year-old Mizunuma broke the ice by heading in a 35th-minute goal agai...