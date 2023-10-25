Honda scraps plans to jointly develop mass-market EVs with GM
Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday it has scrapped plans to jointly develop electric vehicles for mass production with General Motors Co., having considered the business potential of the collaboration. The Japanese automaker also said it will continue to develop affordable EVs independently. Honda and its U.S. partner, which announced the joint project in April 2022, originally planned to start selling the new EVs from 2027.