U.S., Australia agree to expand defense cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. and Australian leaders on Wednesday agreed to expand defense cooperation with Japan in areas such as unmanned aerial systems, as China's military assertiveness over Taiwan and other parts of the Indo-Pacific region will likely continue for many years. U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed that expanding the three-way partnership will improve interoperability and accelerate technology transfer in the rapidly evolving area of "collaborative combat aircraft," in which drones operate with manned fighters, according to the White House. They also wel...