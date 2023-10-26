Toyota fully resumes domestic output following explosion at supplier

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday fully resumed production in Japan with the remaining production line at a plant in Gifu Prefecture back in operation, after disruption caused by an explosion at a parts supplier's factory. The restart ended the supply chain crisis that had affected the automaker's domestic output for 10 days. The explosion occurred on Oct. 16 at a factory belonging to Chuo Spring Co. in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, which makes suspension springs.