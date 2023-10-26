Baseball: Tigers' speed takes on Buffaloes' pitching in Japan Series

Newsfrom Japan

For the first time in 59 years, Japanese pro baseball's championship, the Japan Series, will be played out between teams from the Kansai region centered on Osaka, starting Saturday at Kyocera Dome Osaka. The three-time repeat Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes and Central League champion Hanshin Tigers both won their leagues handily, Orix by 15.5 games, Hanshin by 11.5. Both teams are solid in pitching, fielding and batting, but present subtle contrasts. The Tigers, spearheaded by center fielder Koji Chikamoto and second baseman Takumu Nakano are Japan's fastest team, while the Buffaloes, ...