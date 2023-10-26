Nikkei drops over 2% in morning on tech selling

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index dropped over 2 percent Thursday morning, as investors sold technology stocks following declines in their U.S. counterparts in the wake of disappointing earnings results. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average plunged 667.48 points, or 2.13 percent, from Wednesday to 30,602.44. The broader Topix index was down 35.37 points, or 1.57 percent, at 2,219.03. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by real estate, electric appliance and precision instrument issues. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 0.880 percent, its highest level since July 2...