Tokyo stocks plunge on tech selling, caution about Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index plunged over 2 percent Thursday, led by selling of tech stocks amid investor caution over the prospects of some U.S. technology giants and developments in the Middle East. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 668.14 points, or 2.14 percent, from Wednesday at 30,601.78. The broader Topix index finished 30.15 points, or 1.34 percent, lower at 2,224.25. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, real estate and machinery issues. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 0.885 percent, its highest level since July 2013, t...