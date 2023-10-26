2 hospitalized after radioactive liquid exposure at Fukushima plant

Newsfrom Japan

Two men have been hospitalized after they were exposed to radioactive liquid while cleaning a water filtration facility at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, the plant’s operator said Thursday.

The two workers, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, are employees of a partner firm of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and have been admitted to the Fukushima Medical University’s hospital to be decontaminated and put under observation, though they did not sustain any visible injuries or complain of ill health.

The exposure occurred when they were cleaning piping at TEPCO’s filtration...