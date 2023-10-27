URGENT: Japan ready to take all possible steps over forex: finance chief
Japan will take all possible steps with a “strong sense of urgency” as currency moves should be stable and based on economic fundamentals, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday after the yen slipped past the key 150 mark against the U.S. dollar.
Asked whether Japan intervened on Thursday as the dollar briefly dipped from the upper 150 yen zone, Suzuki declined to comment.