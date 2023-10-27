New U.N. panel to weigh benefits, risks of artificial intelligence

Newsfrom Japan

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched an advisory body of experts Thursday to discuss the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence as well as how the world can better control it. The group of 39 specialists, including a political analyst and anthropologist, will publish a set of recommendations by the summer of 2024 through an interim report due at the end of this year. Guterres told a press conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York that AI "could supercharge climate action and efforts to achieve" sustainable development goals by 2030. The secretary general also mentioned...