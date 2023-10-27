Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday morning as investors scooped up battered issues after heavy falls a day earlier, with sentiment boosted by stronger-than-expected earnings from some U.S. technology giants.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 471.15 points, or 1.54 percent, from Thursday to 31,072.93. The broader Topix index was up 31.54 points, or 1.42 percent, at 2,255.79.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metals and metal product issues.