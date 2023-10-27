Baseball: Tigers look to take down Buffaloes ace Yamamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers rookie Shoki Murakami will get a chance for "revenge" against Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tigers manager Akinobu Okada said Friday, as the teams practiced on the eve of Japan Series Game 1 in Osaka. Japan's best-of-seven championship, the first in 59 years between teams from western Japan's Kansai region, opens Saturday at Kyocera Dome Osaka, the home of the three-time repeat Pacific League champion Buffaloes. Murakami, the Central League ERA leader, lost his interleague matchup with Yamamoto 2-0 at the Tigers' Koshien Stadium on June 13, and Okada called Game 1 an op...