Football: Togashi's late equalizer earns 10-man Tosu draw at Nagoya

Newsfrom Japan

Cayman Togashi headed in an 89th-minute equalizer to earn 10-man Sagan Tosu a 1-1 draw at Nagoya Grampus in Friday's only J-League first-division match. The draw at Gifu Nagaragawa Stadium kept Nagoya at fourth on the table with 51 points while lifting Tosu to 11th, above Albirex Niigata on goal difference. Togashi's goal came after Nagoya striker Kasper Junker opened the scoring in the 65th minute by slotting home from close range off a half-volley pass from Tojiro Kubo. Tosu defender Kosuke Yamazaki was shown a straight red five minutes into the second half for yanking down Junker from behin...