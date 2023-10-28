Blinken wraps up 2nd day of talks with China's top diplomat

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday apparently wrapped up his second day of talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Washington, with the meetings taking place about three weeks ahead of a potential summit between the presidents of the countries. Wang, the most senior foreign policy official in China's Communist Party, was seen exiting the State Department after the closed-door meeting with Blinken in the morning and entering his hotel near the White House. It is not immediately known what Blinken and Wang discussed on Friday. But as they kicked off their talks on Thursday eveni...