Football: Hashioka heads in late winner, Hatate out injured

Newsfrom Japan

Japan fullback Daiki Hashioka headed home a late winner as Sint-Truiden saw off Molenbeek 2-1 at home in the Belgian top flight on Friday, while Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. Hashioka rose to meet Eric Bocat's left-wing cross in the dying seconds of six minutes of added time at the end of the second half as his second goal of the season secured all three points. The match featured three late goals as Aboubakary Koita's 82nd-minute penalty for Sint-Truiden was canceled out by Makhtar Gueye's close-range finish three minutes into stop...