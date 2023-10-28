G7 trade ministers begin meeting to bolster supply chain

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers of the Group of Seven economies kicked off a conference Saturday in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, with a focus on reinforcing supply chains of critical minerals and other items to ensure economic security. At the meeting through Sunday, G7 ministers aim to boost cooperation with emerging and developing economies that are part of the so-called Global South, who were invited to a G7 trade ministers' confab for the first time. The role these nations play in building resilient supply chains is seen as becoming more significant given the recent geopolitical environment. Russia's ...