Baseball: S. Korean pro league to adopt robot umpires in 2024

South Korea's professional baseball has decided to introduce robot umpires next season, ahead of the major leagues, to ensure accuracy and fairness. The Korea Baseball Organization on Oct. 19 announced the decision on the automated ball-strike system, which uses a tracking system to determine balls and strikes while relaying the call to the home plate umpire through an earpiece, according to Yonhap News Agency. Yonhap quoted the KBO as saying, "The ABS system has accomplished a precision and consistency of ball-strike calls. We have also reduced the time it takes for the calls to be relayed to...