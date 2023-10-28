Baseball: Nippon Ham pitcher Uwasawa seeking MLB move

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Ham Fighters starting pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa said Saturday he will try to sign with a major league club this offseason through the posting system. The 29-year-old right-hander had a 9-9 win-loss record with a 2.96 ERA in 24 games in 2023, throwing 170 innings, the most in the Pacific League. He was 70-62 with a 3.19 ERA in 173 games over nine seasons, all with the Fighters. "Teams need pitchers that can eat up innings," Uwasawa told a press conference in Kitahiroshima, just outside Sapporo. "I can contribute by going many innings without getting an injury." Asked to comment on his form...