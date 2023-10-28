Football: Leaders Kobe held at struggling Shonan, Marinos 2 pts back

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe labored to a 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened Shonan Bellmare on Saturday, seeing their lead trimmed to two points with three games to go in their chase for their first J-League first-division title. Second-placed Yokohama F Marinos are hot on their heels after the reigning champions moved up to 60 points by easing to a 4-0 win at Avispa Fukuoka, helped by a first-half brace from Anderson Lopes. Shonan came into the match on the back of their first back-to-back win of the season, and while failing to get all three points, they moved up to 28 points and two above bottom side Y...