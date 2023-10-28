Football: Leaders Kobe held at struggling Shonan, Marinos 2 pts back

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Vissel Kobe labored to a 1-1 draw away to relegation-threatened Shonan Bellmare on Saturday, seeing their lead trimmed to two points with three games to go in their chase for their first J-League first-division title. Second-placed Yokohama F Marinos are hot on their heels after the reigning champions moved up to 60 points by easing to a 4-0 win at Avispa Fukuoka, helped by a first-half brace from Anderson Lopes. Shonan came into the match on the back of their first back-to-back win of the season, and while failing to get all three points, they moved up to 28 points and two above bottom side Y...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer