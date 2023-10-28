About 93% of Japanese firms raised employee wages in 2022: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Around 93 percent of Japanese companies were compelled to raise wages for their employees in 2022 to prevent them from moving to better-paying jobs amid labor shortages, a government-affiliated think tank said Saturday. The results of the survey, conducted by the Japan Institute for Labor Policy and Training, come as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is crafting a new economic stimulus package aimed at easing the negative impact of price hikes amid insufficient wage growth. The think tank said about 68 percent of respondents implemented wage increases in a bid to improve the motivation...