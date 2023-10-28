Japan, EU agree on developing rules for cross-border data flows

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the European Union broadly agreed Saturday on developing rules relating to cross-border data flows in an effort to accelerate transaction activities in the digital realm, the government said. The understanding reached at ministerial-level talks in Osaka is expected to be incorporated in the Japan-EU Economic Partnership Agreement as the two sides seek to attract more supportive countries and regions, especially with China maintaining strict data controls. By making common rules, Japan and EU aim to promote e-commerce businesses and enhance digital technologies among their 600 million...