Football: Tomiyasu scores 1st goal for Arsenal in 50th league game

Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu scored his first goal for Arsenal on Saturday to round off their 5-0 home hammering of Sheffield United in the English Premier League. Tomiyasu was introduced in the 66th minute at Emirates Stadium and poked home a loose ball from a corner in the sixth minute of added time for his first goal in his third season and 50th total league game for the Gunners. "Finally...And this goal is for my mom who passed away last year," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram. Manager Mikel Arteta praised the contribution of the versatile player, whom he brought in from Bologna in t...