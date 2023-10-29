G-7 trade ministers vow to further unit against economic coercion

Newsfrom Japan

Trade ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations said Sunday they were "disturbed" by the growing recurrence of coercive economic measures and vowed to enhance joint efforts in addressing the issue often associated with China. In a joint statement issued following their two-day talks in Osaka Prefecture, the ministers also said they "strongly call for the immediate repeal of measures that unnecessarily restrict trade, including the newly introduced import restrictions on Japanese food products," in apparent reference to moves by China and Russia. The two countries have imposed im...