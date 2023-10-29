Football: Struggling Kashiwa draw with 10-man Kawasaki in J1

Relegation-threatened Kashiwa Reysol were held to a damaging 1-1 draw at home against 10-man Kawasaki Frontale on Sunday in the J-League first division. Despite taking a first-half lead and seeing the visitors have a player sent off after the break, Kashiwa conceded a 70th-minute leveler to Kento Tachibanada at Sankyo Frontier Stadium and threw away two points that would have been a big boost to their survival hopes. The result leaves Kashiwa on 30 points, two clear of 17th-place Shonan Bellmare and four clear of bottom club Yokohama FC with three matches left to play for all sides. Only one t...
