Baseball: Gonzalez credits manager Nakajima for Orix successes

In his three full seasons in charge of the Orix Buffaloes, Satoshi Nakajima has led a team that was once the joke of the Pacific League to three league pennants and one Japan Series championship, something first-year import Marwin Gonzalez attributes to the skipper’s calm demeanor.

Gonzalez, who has played in 1,139 MLB games, joined Orix this season and has been pleasantly surprised by the atmosphere Nakajima has created within the club.

“I can only say great things about him (Nakajima). He’s a great manager, with great vibes, a positive energy on him all the time,” Gonzalez said Sunday prior ...