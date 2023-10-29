Baseball: Miyagi pitches Buffaloes past Tigers to tie Japan Series

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroya Miyagi threw six scoreless innings Sunday as the Orix Buffaloes evened the best-of-seven Japan Series at one win apiece with an 8-0 Game 2 victory over the Hanshin Tigers.

Miyagi allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five for the three-time defending Pacific League champions at Orix’s Kyocera Dome Osaka.

The first Japan Series between teams from western Japan’s Kansai region since 1964 will move on to Hanshin’s iconic Koshien Stadium in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture for Games 3, 4 and 5 starting from Tuesday.

Right-hander Yuki Nishi started for the Central League champs and all...