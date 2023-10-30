Tokyo stocks down in morning on U.S. Dow fall, Middle East caution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, weighed down by a fall in the U.S. Dow Jones index last week and fears of economic uncertainty stoked by the intensifying Israel-Hamas war.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 382.21 points, or 1.23 percent, from Friday to 30,609.48. The broader Topix index was down 23.42 points, or 1.04 percent, at 2,231.23.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, textile and apparel, and rubber product issues.