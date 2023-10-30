URGENT: Toyota posts record global output, sales in April-Sept. period

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it posted record global production and sales for a fiscal half in the April-September period, as output picked up on the back of easing chip shortages.

Toyota built 5.06 million vehicles worldwide in the fiscal first half, up 12.8 percent from the same period a year earlier, reaching record levels of production for the first time in four years.

The improvement in chip procurement helped the world’s largest carmaker by volume sell an all-time high of 5.17 million vehicles at home and abroad in the six months that ended in September, up 9.1 percent from a year earl...