Japan, U.S. eye economic “2-plus-2” ministerial talks in November

Japan and the United States are considering a meeting of their foreign and economy ministers in San Francisco in November, a source close to the matter said Monday, amid growing challenges in the economic security field posed by China.

The Japan-U.S. “two-plus-two” talks on the economy would be held on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s ministerial gathering scheduled for two days from Nov. 14 in the Californian city, according to the source.

If realized, it would be the second time for Japan and the United States to hold such discussions. The talks were initiated in ...