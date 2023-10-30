Tokyo stocks fall on caution over earnings, Middle East uncertainty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday, weighed down by caution over the performance of Japanese firms amid the midterm earnings reporting season and economic uncertainty stoked by intensifying conflict in the Israel-Hamas war.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 294.73 points, or 0.95 percent, from Friday at 30,696.96. The broader Topix index finished 23.41 points, or 1.04 percent, lower at 2,231.24.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by transportation equipment, pharmaceutical and textile and apparel issues.