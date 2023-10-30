Japan views economy on moderate recovery path, warns of Mideast risks

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Monday maintained its view that the Japanese economy is “recovering at a moderate pace,” but warned of risks from the conflict in the Middle East.

The Cabinet Office kept the same assessment for the sixth straight month. It retained its views on most of the key components of the economy, from private consumption and capital expenditure to exports.

But the monthly report said companies view their business conditions as “recovering moderately as a whole,” the first upgrade in three months. Public investment was downgraded for the first time since last November.

The government e...