Biden issues executive order on improving AI safety

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday issued an executive order on artificial intelligence, paving the way for a range of safety regulations and programs to guide the development of the cutting-edge technology.

The order covers diverse aspects of AI, with one of its key points being a legal requirement that high-tech companies share safety test results with the federal government, enabling it to look into whether AI systems are safe and trustworthy before they become publicly available.

The White House said the order directs the “most sweeping actions ever taken to protect Americans from the pote...