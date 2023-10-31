URGENT: Japan’s Sept. industrial output rises 0.2% on month
Japan’s industrial output in September rose 0.2% from the previous month, government data showed Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 103.3 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a downwardly revised 0.7 percent contraction in August.