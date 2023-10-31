Tokyo stocks open mixed amid BOJ policy change speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Tuesday, as selling on speculation that the Bank of Japan may tweak its policy to allow the 10-year government bond yield to rise above its 1.0 percent limit was offset by higher banking shares on the prospect of higher interest rates.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 128.65 points, or 0.42 percent, from Monday to 30,568.31. The broader Topix index was up 4.43 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,235.67.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank and insurance issues, while the main decliners were electric power and gas,...