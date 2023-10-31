New anime facility opens in Tokyo showcasing capital’s archives

Newsfrom Japan

A new anime exhibition facility opened Tuesday in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district, with the three-story complex inviting visitors worldwide to view the metropolitan government’s collection of anime materials and learn about the world of Japanese animation.

Jointly operated by the Tokyo metropolitan government and the industry group the Association of Japanese Animations, the Anime Tokyo Station, spanning a total area of around 1,300 square meters, aims to promote anime-based industry, culture, and tourism in the capital.

“It is our sincere hope that this facility, just like its name, will become a ...