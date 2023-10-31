Tokyo stocks mixed in morning amid BOJ policy change speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning, as declines amid caution that the Bank of Japan could further raise its 10-year government bond yield cap were offset by buying of banking shares on the prospect of higher interest rates.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 47.52 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday to 30,649.44. The broader Topix index was up 4.80 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,236.04.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank and insurance issues, while the main decliners were transportation equipment, and electric power and gas issues.

The yield on the benchmark 10-ye...